A missing Doctor Who star has been spotted in a supermarket.

Tanya Fear was reported missing by friends after she was last seen on Thursday, September 9.

The actor, best known for starring in the 2018 Doctor Who episode ‘Arachnids in the UK’, when she played Dr Jade McIntyre, disappeared in the Hollywood Bowl area of Los Angeles.

An appeal to find Ms Fear was launched on social media.

An update to the appeal, from her cousin, suggests that the actor has been spotted in a supermarket yesterday, September 12.

UPDATE: Tanya was last seen at Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Blvd. Anyone in that area please keep your eyes open! Thank you for all the help! Contact @FindTanyaFear or (213)-927-2971 #findtanyafear — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

It says: "Tanya was last seen at Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Blvd. Anyone in that area please keep your eyes open! Thank you for all the help! Contact @FindTanyaFear or (213)-927-2971."

Ms Fear's cousin added: "If you’re in this area, pls keep your eyes open for my cousin who was seen at Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Blvd."

If you’re in this area, pls keep your eyes open for my cousin who was seen at Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Blvd just a few minutes ago!! https://t.co/uoIzZNGRT3 — Tendai. (@MotherNurture22) September 13, 2021

Her disappearance has been confirmed by her manager Alex Cole.

Ms Fear’s family have reported the incident to the police, the manager confirmed.

Mr Cole told The Independent the actor has been in La for around two months and had been performing stand-up comedy in the area.

A poster, shared online, described Ms Fear as being 5’3”, weighing 140lbs and having brown eyes, black hair and a curly afro.

It asks anyone who sees Ms Fear to call (626) 232-8616.

She was wearing a brown short sleeve fitted top and dark plaid bottoms on the night she disappeared.

The image has been shared by the official fan account for Doctor Who.