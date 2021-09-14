Love Island winner Liam Reardon plans to build a dream The Notebook house for him and partner Millie Court.
The 22-year-old, from Merthyr, was crowned the winner of season seven of Love Island on ITV2 last month – picking up the £50,000 prize.
And with Millie visiting Wales this week, builder Liam has revealed hopes to build the pair their own home.
Appearing on the Capital South Wales Drive time show with Josh Andrews and Kally Davies, Liam was asked if Millie would be helping him build any walls while she was visiting.
The Love Island winner joked that “she’d like me to build a house one day”.
When the idea was put to him of using the £50,000 to build their dream home, he replied: “Yeah, you probably would build a few courses, you wouldn’t get very far with the fifty grand.
“But one day definitely in the future, I’ll have to build a house for us both. That’s the plan.”
Kally asked if he was aiming to copy Noah in The Notebook.
Liam said: “Yeah, I like The Notebook, it’s a good film.”
