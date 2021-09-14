The Green Man Festival has released tickets for its 2022 event, which will be its 20th anniversary.

It is set to take place from August 18-22 next year, with the festival taking place in the Brecon Beacons.

Green Man, like many other festivals, was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returned in full force in August 2021.

Michael Kiwaanuka has also been announced as the headliner for 2022, with organisers promising it would be bigger and better than even this year.

Over the moon to announce your first GM22 headliner is @michaelkiwanuka!🎉⚡️11 years after his first GM set, Michael will bring his timeless, contemporary (and Mercury-winning) soul soaked sounds to our 20th birthday bash!



GM22 tickets are now on sale → https://t.co/72PtdxZJw9 pic.twitter.com/lBA4U3AVX8 — Green Man (@GreenManFest) September 14, 2021

Early bird tickets went on sale this morning at 10am and have now sold out, but general ticket sales went on immediately after.

Here’s how you can get your hands on some.

How to get tickets for Green Man Festival 2022?





You can buy your tickets for Green Man 2022 at their website here.

Weekend tickets cost £210 for adults, £183 for students, £140 for teenagers (aged 13-17) and £32 for ‘Little Folk’ (aged 5-12).

Infants (aged 0-4) are allowed in for free, but still need a ticket for entry.

All those under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

Students will need to be a full-time student at the time of the festival and provide a valid student ID at the box office.

This can either be NUS or ISIC cards.