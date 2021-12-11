I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'s 21st series will come to an end this weekend and another celebrity will be crowned King or Queen of the castle.

The series was onve again filmed from the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales amid Covid restrictions.

With filming suspended in the wake of Storm Arwenthis season has faced difficulties ahead of Sunday night's finale.

Winning the show can often lead to greater fame with lucrative deals and business deals up for grabs for the lucky winner making every dreaded Bushtucker Trial worth it.

However, life is not always plain sailing for Jungle/castle royalty after returning to normality.

Here we take a look at every previous winner of the hit ITV1 show and find out what they’re up to now.

Tony Blackburn -2002

Tony Blackburn was the first I'm A Celebrity winner. (PA)

The show made its debut in 2002 with a host of famous celebs including Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, Uri Geller and Christine Hamilton.

It was 59-year-old radio DJ Tony Blackburn who captured the hearts of the nation and was crowned King of the jungle.

After leaving the show he continued to have an impressive broadcasting career with the BBC until a brief hiatus in 2016 before returning to be a regular on BBC Radio Two.

He is now retired at the age of 78.

Phil Tufnell - 2003

Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell won the show in 2003. (BBC/PA)

Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell announced his retirement from the sport shortly before being named as a contestant on the second series of I’m A Celeb.

His quick wit made him a hit with viewers and the second winner on the show has gone on to become a TV regular.

He became a team captain on They Think It’s all over in 2005 before landing his most popular role as team captain on BBC’s A Question Of Sport.

Phil made it to week nine on the 2009 series of Strictly Come Dancing and appeared on Channel 4s The Jump.

He can still be seen in the small screen today, most recently his golf Netflix show, This Could Go Anywhere.

Kerry Katona - 2004

Kerry Katona became the first Queen of the jungle in 2004. (PA)

Kerry Katona became the first Queen of the jungle in 2004 after winning the first of two series that year.

Since leaving the jungle Kerry has been in the headlines for a number of reason. She has had a string of relationships in the public eye, including the public break up former husband Brian McFadden.

She was inundated with TV offers as she became the face of Iceland and starred in her own reality TV show. She has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice.

Away from our screens the former Atomic Kitten star has recovered from bankruptcy twice, battled drug and alcohol problems and been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She now creates content for online platform OnlyFans among other things.

Joe Pasquale - 2004

I’m A Celeb returned for a second series in 2004.

Comedian Joe Pasquale beat off fierce competition from a host of famous faces including former royal butler Paul Burrell, Janet Street Porter and Vic Reeves.

After leaving he continued a string of comedy tours and appeared on the 2013 season of Dancing in Ice returning a year later for the show’s all-stars season.

He still makes the occasional TV appearance, most recently The Nightly Show in 2017.

Carol Thatcher - 2005

The daughter of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Carol was a journalist and author before heading to the jungle.

She won over viewers with her no-nonsense approach to Bushtucker Trial’s.

She went on to become a regular on The One Show before being dropped by the BBC after referring to a Tennis player as a “golliwog” in an off-camera discussion with Adrian Chiles and Jo Brand.

She wrote a book about growing up as the PM’s daughter and her mother’s battle with dementia.

Matt Willis - 2006

Matt Willis and his wife, tv presenter Emma Willis. (PA)

Busted musician Matt Willis appeared in the 2006 intsalment of the show alongside famous faces including Myleene Klass, Jason Donovan and Dean Gaffney.

He had already found solo success after leaving Busted before joining the show but turned his attention to TV after winning the crown.

Matt hosted the I’m A Celeb spin-off show I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp alongside then girlfriend Emma Griffiths for the 2007 series.

He has enjoyed a number of acting roles including in the revival of Birds of a Feather and a brief spell on Eastenders, playing the role of Luke Riley.

He has since appeared on stage, including roles in Wicked and Footloose.

He now has three children with girlfriend Emma, Isabelle, 11, Ace, eight, and Trixie, four.

Christopher Biggins - 2007

Christopher Biggins beat off competition from Gemma Atkinson and Janice Dickinson. (PA)

The veteran actor was already a household name famous for roles in shows such as Upstairs, Downstairs and Porridge.

He beat off competition from Gemma Atkinson and Janice Dickinson to claim the title of King of the jungle.

He went on to appear in a number of celebrity shows including Come Dine With Me and Masterchef.

In 2016 he was booted off Celebrity Big Brother after a number of “offensive” outbursts that weren’t shown on TV.

Joe Swash - 2008

Joe Swash made it to the final of this year’s Celebrity MasterChef. (BBC/PA)

The former Eastenders star won the eighth series of the show in 2008.

Since leaving the show Swash hosted Extra Camp for nearly a decade alongside stars such as Caroline Flack and his now fiance Stacey Solomon.

More recently he has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox and won Dancing on Ice at the start of 2020, before making it to the final of this year’s Celebrity MasterChef.

He welcomed his second child, Rose Opal Esme Solomon-Swash, with Stacey Solomon after welcoming their son, Rex, in 2019.

The pair got engaged last Christmas but delayed their wedding after she announced her pregnancy in June.

Gino D’Acampo - 2009

Gino is now regular on This Morning and Celebrity Juice. (PA)