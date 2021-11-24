Aldi’s Christmas click and collect service is back this year, allowing customers to order their groceries via the service to then collect in-store.

Christmas collection slots are now available to book online here. Shoppers can order a vast range of groceries online and select a one-hour collection window between December 19 and 23.

Customers can get everything they need for a Christmas feast including a huge range of Aldi’s British meats, side dishes, desserts and snacks.

The supermarket is also stocking a Vegan Festive Wreath so more needs are catered for.

More than 200 stores across the UK offer Aldi’s Click & Collect service, following the launch last September.

On arrival at dedicated Click & Collect points in the store car park, customers can have their shopping brought to their cars and loaded into their boots by Aldi colleagues contact-free.

To find out more about booking Click & Collect slots for Christmas visit the website here.