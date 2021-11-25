Since the announcement of Aldi’s new range of Kevin the Carrot and Friends customers have been waiting to pick up the toys themselves.

And the wait is finally over, customers can now pick up the plush toys in stores and online.

The range sees the release of brand-new characters alongside Kevin, such as Marcus Radishford, Ebanana Scrooge, The Spirit of Christmas, Banana Snowman, Peas & Goodwill and the return of Tiny Tom.

The Man, The Myth, The Insect. 🐛

In stores on 25th November! pic.twitter.com/56p0FrUerX — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 23, 2021

The supermarket has also announced a Cuthbert the Caterpillar will join the range, a nod to Aldi’s Twitter feud with Marks and Spencer’s Colin the Caterpillar earlier this year.

What’s more, a donation of £15,000 will be made to Aldi’s charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust, from the sales of selected Kevin the Carrot products.

Aldi Kevin and Friends toy range full list

Carrot Kids Plush

Katie the Carrot Plush

Banana Snowman, Peas & Goodwill and Tiny Tom Plush

Kevin the Carrot Plush

Marcus Radishford, Ebanana Scrooge and Spirit of Christmas Plush

Storytime Picture Book

Mini Plushes (set of 3)

Cuthbert the Caterpillar

Where can I buy Kevin the Carrot toys?





You can purchase the Kevin the Carrot and Friends range in stores. You can also purchase them online on the Aldi website here.

Kevin the Carrot was brought back for Aldi’s Christmas advert

The famous carrot who has taken centre stage in Aldi’s Christmas campaigns the last 6 years was rumoured to be missing for this year’s ad.

Aldi Christmas advert (Aldi)

Before posting a teaser to the advert which did not include Kevin, Aldi posted on its website: "We know you’re excited about getting a first look at Kevin for 2021 but we’ve not seen him or his family since Christmas 2020.

"If he gets in touch, we’ll let you know. Until then, we’ve put together Kevin’s best bits over the years. So many great adventures."

After days of speculation, the full advert release confirmed that Kevin would be returning, guiding Ebanana Scrooge through the real meaning of Christmas.

