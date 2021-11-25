Aldi is offering huge savings on TVs, laptops and more tech this Black Friday.
The supermarket giant's new deals include a 65" LED Smart TV and Aldi's Notebook laptop.
Black Friday is taking place on November 26 this year with price drops on major brands like Dyson, Amazon, Currys, Samsung, Sky and AO.
So let's take a look at Aldi's savings on tech ahead of Black Friday.
Aldi deals on Smart TVs, laptops and more tech
There's a number of TVs featuring in Aldi's tech sale - including a 65" LED Smart TV.
Aldi claims the 65" Smart TV is "48 per cent cheaper than a similar Samsung alternative from Currys".
This next deal is perfect for a Christmas film fest this season - a 65” QLED Smart TV for £629.99.
The TV's feature's include bright, bold colour display with an extended colour space thanks to QLED technology.
The DTS HD sound will add to the cinematic experience, offering surround-sound.
Aldi shoppers will also find a 43” HD Smart TV for £259.99 in the Black Friday specialbuys section.
The TV is designed with LED-backlight technology and integrated internet browsers so film fanatics can stream anything they want from smartphones, tablets or notebooks.
All tech gadgets are now available to buy online only from the Aldi website - while stocks last.
Aldi's deals also include Aldi’s Notebook laptop - priced at £279.99.
Aldi's Notebook laptop features a 13.3” inch screen, perfect for work or studying.
Aldi's Notebook comes with an integrated HD webcam and microphone as well as a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365.
You can find the full list of Aldi tech deals exclusively online here.
