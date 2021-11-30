The BBC has announced that their BBC iPlayer app is now available to use on the PlayStation 5.
From today, PS5 owners can add the BBC iPlayer app by going to the Media tab on the PS5 home screen and selecting BBC iPlayer from the All Apps section.
This will add BBC iPlayer to the apps library and make it available to use direct from the PlayStation home screen.
Now with the PS5 added BBC iPlayer is available to use on over 15,000 devices.
Shows such as Stephen Merchant's comedy-drama The Outlaws, the 13th series of Doctor Who and Sir David Attenborough’s The Mating Game are currently on the service.
How to get a PlayStation 5 in the UK?
The console remains one of the most sought-after gadgets out there right now, with stock drops being snatched up almost instantly.
Since its November 2020 release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.
It is currently in stock at Game and Cash Converters.
