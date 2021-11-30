Sky has revealed it’s exciting line-up of TV shows, films and live sport for January.

January on Sky includes the return of Billions, the arrival of A Quiet Place Part II to Sky Cinema, and North London and Old Firm derbies on Sky Sports.

These are some of the shows, films and exciting sporting events we can’t wait to watch on Sky in the new year.

New Sky TV shows in January

A Discovery of Witches – Series 3, Sky Max

Credit: Sky

In the final instalment of this adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy, vampire Matthew and witch Diana return from 1590 to find tragedy.

They must finding the missing pages from the Book of Life and the Book itself before it’s too late, but a monster from Matthew’s past is lying in wait for his return.

The Gilded Age, Sky Atlantic

Credit: Sky

From the creators of Downton Abbey comes a new drama set in 1882. Marian Brook, a young, orphaned daughter of a southern general, moves in with her aunts in New York.

With the help of her maid, Marian gets caught up in the dazzling lives of her rich neighbours as she struggles to forge her own path.

Euphoria – Series 2, Sky Atlantic

Credit: Sky

Starring Emmy award winner Zendaya, the eight-episode drama returns.

Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

Billions – Series 6, Sky Atlantic

Credit: Sky

Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti return in the hugely popular Billions in January.

All the players must sharped their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive.

The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.

The Simpsons – Series 33, Sky Showcase

Credit: Sky

The world’s most evergreen – or should that be everyellow? – family return for all-new episodes exclusive to Sky Showcase.

Smithers finally finds true love, we flashback to Homer’s teenage years, and Marge is inspired to reunite with old friends and restage their high school play.

New films coming to Sky Cinema in January

A Quiet Place Part II

Credit: Sky

The sequel to 2018’s horror hit, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue to fight for their survival in silence.

Nobody

Credit: Sky

Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch. As an overlooked and underestimated father and husband, he takes life’s indignities on the chin and never rocks the boat.

But what happens when a pushover finally pushes back? Hutch flips from regular dad to fearless fighter by taking his enemies on a wild ride of explosive revenge.

Naked Singularity

Casi (John Boyega) is a promising young NYC public defender whose idealism is beginning to crack under the daily injustices of the justice system.

Doubting all he has worked for he is pulled into a dangerous high stakes drug heist. Also starring Bill Skarsgard, Olivia Cooke and Ed Skrein.

Sky Sports top picks in January

Premier League

Credit: PA

Sky Sports will kick off the month with a thrilling triple header on New Years Day, including Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool.

The North London Derby will also be shown in January, along with a host of other games.

SPFL

Credit: PA

The New Year kicks off with the Old Firm derby on Sky Sports in January.

Last year’s New Year Derby saw Rangers defeat Celtic, but both sides are much changed from 12 months ago.

European Tour Golf

The European Tour swings into action in 2022 with two events in the Rolex series, both carrying prize purses of more than $8million.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be held at Yas Links, before we head to Emirates Gold Club in Dubai for the Dubai Desert Classic.

