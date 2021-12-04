With Christmas just over four weeks away, what better time to treat yourself or a loved one to a new TV.

The festive schedules for ITV, BBC and Sky have been revealed and there are bargains to be had from Sky, AO.com, Currys and Argos.

We have rounded up some of the best TVs on offer, based on customer reviews of four stars and over.

Sky is also still offering its Cyber Monday deal for broadband and Sky Glass.

Our favourite TV offers

AO.com

LG OLED55C14LB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV - £1,299

This TV has the most vibrant visuals available with 4K ULtra HD TV, cinematic picture & sound and features smart technology allowing you to catch up and stream your favourite shows.

It also has voice control for your home through your TV.

Buy from AO.com here.

Hisense QLED 65A7GQTUK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - £749

With Dolby Vision HDR included, this TV has a huge range of bright colours.

It is Alexa compatible, allowing you to change channels with your voice.

Buy from AO.com here.

Hisense QLED 65A7GQTUK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV (AO.com)

Samsung UE43AU7100 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - £399

The Samsung 4K Ultra HD TV has PurColor tech offering more natural, true-to-life colours and smart technology.

Buy from AO.com here.

Sky Glass

Sky has already revealed it’s exciting line-up of TV shows, films and live sport for January, so now is the time to buy the all-new Sky Glass TV.

The TV is built with Sky inside so you can stream every app and channel over Wi-Fi with no dish or tv box required.

Sky Glass (Sky)

It is available from £13 a month and £26 a month for Sky Ultimate TV, which includes Netflix.

Buy from Sky.com here.

Currys

HISENSE 55A9GTUK 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Alexa & Google Assistant - £998

The HiSense TV has eight million pixels and built-in IMAX signature high-quality colour picture, clarity sound and scale.

It also has voice control for both Google Assistant and Alexa, meaning you don't even have to get up to get the remote.

Buy from Currys here.

PANASONIC TX-58JX800B 58" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant - £629

This Panasonic TV is perfect for any film buff out there, a single button sets the film's colour-palette, contrast, aspect ratio and frame rate as the director intended.

This is also compatible with Google Assistant voice technology.

Buy from Currys here.

JVC LT-39C3210 39" Smart HD Ready HDR LED TV - £299

This TV is very affordable at just £299 and has 4/5 customer reviews.

With the built-in Freeview HD tuner you can stay up-to-date with your favourite series from the likes of the BBC and ITV without signing up for a subscription.

Buy from Currys here.

Argos

Sony 55 Inch XR55A80JU Smart 4K UHD HDR OLED Freeview TV - £1299

Perfect for PlayStation 5 gamers, this TV has sound-from-screen technology, turning the entire screen into a speaker.

The sound perfectly matches the action on-screen with Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology.

Buy from Argos here.

LG 43 Inch 43UN73006LC Smart 4K UHD HDR LED Freeview TV - £378

Enjoy all your favourite content from BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and LG Channels and more with this TV.

It comes with Ultra Surround sound and full HD images.

Buy from Argos here.

Samsung 32 Inch UE32T4307 Smart HD Ready HDR LED TV - £199

Access to all your catch up TV apps including Disney+, Apple TV, Now TV and BT Sport in one place at the touch of a button.

This elegant TV comes with access to the newest apps and is just 74.1mm wide.

Buy from Argos here.