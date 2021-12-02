Blue Light Workers can now get exclusive discounts from mega retail giant Costco.

Just in time for Christmas, the retailer has introduced discounts for emergency workers to thank members for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cardholders will be to secure a £10 voucher to use in warehouses and a £10 online voucher to use via the website when they sign up for a 12-month membership.

The offer is available now and comes with a complimentary 12-month spouse or domestic partner car for all frontline workers to share with family.

With 29 membership warehouses across the UK, members can buy an individual membership card for just £33.60 so you can items in bulk.

Memberships are only available for those employed in specific industry including the emergency services, local government, and the post office.

How to apply for a Blue Light Card?





Getting a membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy.

All you need to do is register online at their website.

You can apply if you are a member of the NHS, emergency and social services and more.

A card will cost you £4.99 and it is valid for two years.

Which brands offer discounts with a Blue Light Card?





The full list of jobs that are Blue Light Card applicable