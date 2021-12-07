Aldi has launched a new limited edition luxury steak range - offering high-end restaurant cuts for less.

Aldi's steak range will offer high-quality cuts with around £100 knocked off the price tag.

From premium quality A4 Japanese Wagyu Steaks to Chateaubriand, shoppers will be able to recreate restaurant-worthy dinners at home.

The supermarket's new steak range will be available in-store from Thursday, December 9, 2021.

But shoppers will have to be quick because once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Aldi's premium steak range revealed

In a supermarket first, shoppers can get their hands on Aldi’s A4 Japanese Wagyu Ribeye and A4 Japenese Sirloin Steaks at £24.99 each (200g).

Hailed as one of the most sought-after, premium meats in the world, the melt-in-the-mouth steak has a unique marbling and offers a delicately rich taste.

Often gracing menus of the world’s most luxurious restaurants, tucking into a Wagyu Steak at London’s Cut by Wolfgang Puck will cost an eye-watering £125.

Premium quality A4 Japanese Wagyu Steaks to Chateaubriand at Aldi. Credit: Aldi.

Deliciously soft and tender, the Specially Selected Chateaubriand will set you back just £24.63 (770g).

Aldi's Specially Selected Chateaubriand is a high-quality boneless cut of beef, perfectly prepared to be roasted or grilled.

The magnificent meat feast arrives with a smoky horseradish sauce for a kick of spice, plus roast onion seasoning for the perfect balance of flavours.

A statement dish on the menus of some of the top dining destinations, the premium steak can demand high-end prices such as at London’s Savoy Grill, where Chateaubriand for two (450g) costs a staggering £92.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: “We’ve taken the steaks you’ll find on menus at some of the UK’s most expensive restaurants and put them on sale to shoppers for a fraction of the cost. It’s our most exciting range of cuts ever.”

The new premium steak range at Aldi is only while stocks last.