Walkers is recalling its new festive flavoured crisps from shops.

PepsiCo, the owners of Walkers, has issued a recall of its Mince Pies flavour crips because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The packs affected are the five-bag multipack of crisps. The recall applies to all best before dates.

7 December 2021: PepsiCo recalls Walkers Mince Pies Flavour Crisps because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/2GzBEnFB9L pic.twitter.com/Viw2MjwTpY — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) December 7, 2021

A statement from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

The FSA added: “PepsiCo is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

If you have bought the crisps and have an allergy or intolerance to milk you should not eat them.

Call the PepsiCo customer care line on 0800 274777 to receive a full refund.

Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.