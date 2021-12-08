Nothing smells better than Christmas dinner. The smell of the turkey roasting, the sweetness of the cranberry sauce and the brandy whiff coming from the Christmas pudding… total bliss.
If only you could bottle up that smell and use it over and over again.
Well, thanks to Aldi, now you can!
The supermarket is truly going all out this Christmas as it announces the launch of its Novelty Christmas Candle Collection, featuring all the scents of a Christmas dinner.
The festive range will be arriving in stores on December 16 and will cost just £1.69.
The range will feature four Christmas dinner scents, modelled on our favourite items.
Sage and onion are no longer reserved just for the kitchen with the Pigs in Blankets and Turkey & Stuffing Candles.
For a spicier smell, pick up the Mince Pie Candle. The delicious, warming scents of nutmeg and cinnamon will get you in the festive feeling.
If a sweeter scent is more your thing, you’ll love the Christmas Pudding with Brandy Butter Candle Spicy aromas of brandy and the sweet smell of creamy butter infuse to create a match made in dessert heaven!
The candles have a 25 hour burn time and would be a great stocking filler for all Christmas dinner fans.
You can pick up yours in Aldi stores from December 16.
