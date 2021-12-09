Sky is treating its customers this Christmas with some festive free gifts including Sky Cinema movies and Premier League packages.

The Christmas pressies are available throughout December if you are an existing customer with Sky.

You will be able to enjoy free Premier League football matches, mobile data, and international calls as part of the VIP festive promotion.

Sky has said it hopes it will encourage its customers "to get together at home with movies and matches, or remotely with calls and data."

Sky Christmas gifts 2021

Sky's VIP Christmas package includes:

A Sky Store Christmas movie to watch and keep

Available from December 8 to 31, Sky customers can watch (and keep!) a Sky Store Christmas movie.

The film will be available to download or stream time and time again from the Sky Store and it’s completely free for Sky TV and Broadband customers.

Sky Original films on Sky Showcase

Set your alarms for December 27 and 28 since you won't want to miss the arrival of these instant classics from coming to Sky.

In that weird period between Christmas and New Year, you can cosy up and enjoy the comedy Blithe Spirit, family-friendly Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, Academy Award winner Promising Young Woman and action-packed SAS: Red Notice.

This gift is available for Sky TV customers.

Must-watch sporting fixtures on Sky Showcase

There will be three "epic fixtures on Boxing day for football fans this year. You can start off at lunchtime with the Scottish Premiership by tuning into the 12.30 pm match between St Johnstone vs Celtic.

At 3pm, you can switch to the English Football League with the Barnsley v Stoke City match and round off the day with the Premier League match between Aston Villa v Chelsea at 5.30pm.

On Monday, December 27, you can also catch the PDC World Darts Championships.

This Sky gift is available to all Sky TV customers.

Sky Talk

With Sky Talk, customers can enjoy free calls to UK and International landlines and mobiles, all day long on Christmas Day to help us feel closer together even when we can't be.

Sky Mobile

On December 25 and 26, you can video call your loved ones with free Sky mobile data to sleep your loved ones close over Christmas.

How to sign up to Sky

If you're not a Sky customer and like the look of the freebies on offer then here's how you can get involved and sign up to Sky.

Sky TV

Ultimate TV

The Ultimate TV package includes more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, Netflix and more than 500 Box Sets to stream.

The package costs £26 a month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky’s Ultimate TV package here.

Sky TV and Sports

You can access more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, plus more than 500 Box Sets to stream, the package includes access to Sky Sports.

This package is £41 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV and Sky Sports.

Sky TV, Netflix and Cinema

With more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, more than 500 Box Sets to stream, and Netflix on any device, this package also gives access to Sky Cinema.

This package is £37 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV, Netflix & Cinema.

Sky Sports & BT Sport

Get access to Champions League and Europa League football, the UFC and much more with BT Sport 1, 2, 3 & BT Sport ESPN.

This package costs £65 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky Sports & BT Sport.

Sky TV and Kids

All of the biggest and best kids shows all in one place, including an educational range for all ages.

Plus there are more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, plus more than 500 Box Sets to stream which you can apply Kids Safe Mode to.

This package costs £31 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV & Kids.

Sky Broadband

There are three Sky broadband packages for you to choose from including Superfast, Ultrafast and Ultrafast Plus.

Superfast Broadband

You can sign up for Superfast Broadband with Sky for just £28.

The package includes an 18- month contract with a 59mb/s download speed and an average upload speed of 16 mb/s.

Sign up for Superfast Broadband.

Ultrafast Broadband

Sky's second package is ideal for families since it is recommended for when you have more than one device going at the same time.

Its average download speed is 145 mb/s and an upload speed of 27 mb/s for just £35 a month in an 18-month contract.

Sign up for Ultrafast Broadband.

Ultrafast Plus Broadband

The Ultrafast Plus is for "Broadband hungry homes" and this package could be yours for £45 a month for 18 months.

Download content at an average speed of 500 mb/s and upload at 60 mb/s too.

Sign up for Ultrafast Plus Broadband.

Sky Mobile

Whether you're Apple mad or you're a sucker for a Samsung, Sky has some incredible mobile deals on offer right now.

iPhone 13

You can save up to £360 on this iPhone 13 by signing up to Sky Mobile.

The contract is £42 a month with a 30GB data plan.

See the full details about this amazing iPhone deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

You can claim £100 when you purchase this Samsung Galaxy S21 5G between December 1 and December 24 2021.

You won't need to pay anything upfront and you'll only need to fork out £31 a month after that.

See the full details about this amazing Samsung Galaxy deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

When you buy this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, you can claim £150 cashback this Christmas.

The deal is running from December 1 to December 24 so it's perfect for that extra special Christmas present this year.

See the full details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy Z deal.

Watch the Sky Christmas advert 2021

Sky has also released its Christmas advert.

The Christmas short film features the characters from the much-loved family film Sing.

The advert offers a sneak peek into new and reimagined characters for Sing 2 including Angie who appears singing Darlene Love’s Christmas (Baby please come home).

Angie appeared alongside Sing's beloved cast Rosita (Reece Witherspoon), Johnny (Taron Egerton, Ash (Scarlett Johansson), Gunter (Nick Kroll) and Meena (Tori Kelly).