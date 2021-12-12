Cooking fans can head to Lidl because today the supermarket has relaunched its designer-inspired Cast Iron Collection.
The popular collection has been relaunched so more customers can get their hands on the luxurious cooking products.
The collection is back in stores in time for Christmas cooking and gifting, with prices starting at just £12.99.
Great for easy roasting, stewing or braising, the Casserole dish in the collection comes in three sizes: 1.3L for £12.99, 2.8L for £19.99 and 4L for £24.99.
It featured a durable enamel coating with a modern red finish. It is also suitable for induction hobs and ovens up to 240C.
Also in the collection is the Cast Iron Pan and the Cast Iron Grill Pan, both available for £14.99 each. They both feature the same designer inspired look with durable enamel coating.
Lidl’s Cast Iron collection is available in stores today, Sunday 12th December and is available nationwide.
