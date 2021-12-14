Aldi has launched its most premium Christmas food range ever - from British King Scallops to Crab Claw Meat and more.

The limited edition Aldi offering - known as the 'Exquisite' range - will only be available in store throughout December.

Aldi's Exquisite range is made up of luxurious, decadent and quality sweet and savoury options from just £2.49.

It comes amid the launch of Aldi's new premium dinner party wine pack in time for Christmas.

What's in Aldi's new Exquisite range at Christmas?





One of the biggest new additions at Aldi is the Specially Selected Exquisite Hand-Finished Chesham Bronze Free Range Turkey - commended at 2021's Quality Food Awards (QFA).

The succulent bird comes with a handy pop-up timer to help cook to golden perfection and as well as being slow grown.

The turkey is traditionally dry hung for at least 10 days for optimum flavour.

Aldi's Specially Selected Exquisite Hand-Finished Chesham Bronze Free Range Turkey is available in store from December 19.

Aldi's Specially Selected Exquisite Game Box costs £29.99 for 2.5kg of fresh British game.

Sourced from British estates, it is pre-prepared and beautifully presented featuring a brace of garnished partridge, a brace of garnished pheasant, four delicious pheasant breasts and two rolls of pork and cranberry stuffing.

Aldi's Game Box will be available in store from December 19.

Create a feast fit for royalty with the Specially Selected Exquisite 40 Day Dry Aged King Arthur Aberdeen Angus Sirloin-Rib Joint, £24.99 per kg.

This beef centrepiece is prime rib meat full of flavour, perfect for cooking on a bed of Christmas veggies and best served with horseradish.

It will be available in store from December 19.

Aldi’s Specially Selected Exquisite British King Scallops - costing £4.99 per 140g - are plump and 100% British wild caught scallops.

These make a striking and delicious seafood starter - available in store from December 19.

Pictured, Aldi's chocolate selection and Specially Selected Exquisite 30 Month Matured Pudding.

Aldi's Exquisite dessert range this Christmas

Aldi’s Specially Selected Exquisite 30 Month Matured Pudding has been created by the oldest pudding maker in the world over two and a half years.

This classic dessert is packed full of luxurious ingredients: Turkish sultanas, finest Greek Vostizza currants, juicy plums, tart cranberries and brandy-soaked cherries – not to mention the generous helping of rum, brandy, port and aged Armagnac.

Costing £9.99, Aldi's Specially Selected Exquisite 30 Month Matured Pudding is available in stores now.

Christmas chocolate selections from Aldi

Aldi’s Specially Selected Exquisite Belgian Chocolate Caramel Thins - costing £3.99 - were named ‘Christmas Product of the Year’ at the QFA 2021.

Made in a family-run bakery in Somerset and decorated by hand, the delicious chewy caramel thins are enrobed in Belgian chocolate.

They come in three melt-in-your-mouth flavours: milk chocolate and salted caramel, white chocolate and pistachio, and dark chocolate orange.

Aldi’s Specially Selected Exquisite Belgian Chocolate Caramel Thins are available in stores now.

Canapé options from Aldi

For a meat canapé, the Specially Selected Exquisite Ibérico De Bellota - just £4.99 - is expertly crafted by Spain’s leading charcuterie producer.

Aldi’s Jamon de Bellita Ibérico is air-dried for a minimum of 30 months, resulting in a melt-in-the-mouth texture and richly sweet flavour with nutty aromatics.

It is perfect for adding a touch of luxe to a cheese board or party platter.

The Specially Selected Exquisite Ibérico De Bellota is available in store from December 10.

Aldi’s award-winning Specially Selected Exquisite Pâté Ingot - costing £4.99 - is a great starter ahead of your main Christmas meal.

Aldi's Exquisite Pâté Ingot is made with smooth British chicken and duck parfait, topped with a vibrant passionfruit and clementine jelly and a hidden cranberry centre.

It is now on sale at Aldi.