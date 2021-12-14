More than 6,000 extra seats will be made available for rugby fans on flights during the Six Nations.
Ryanair has announced an additional 6,000 seats for supporters travelling throughout the 2022 Six Nations Championship.
In view of the growing demand for travel to England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy during the tournament, the airline has upped its seat availability between February 4 and March 20 to 30,000 seats across all matches.
Flights for the Six Nations are now available to book at Ryanair.com.
Extra flights for Six Nations travel with Ryanair
With strong demand already building up agead of the Wales vs Ireland match on Saturday, February 5, they are expected to sell fast.
Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “After a year of playing behind closed doors, it is great to see that the Six Nations is back this Feb and we are delighted to announce over 6,000 extra seats for rugby fans travelling to the event.
“With this year’s tournament set to be one of the biggest yet, thousands of fans have already booked their seats with Ryanair to see their nations play.
“To facilitate the growing demand, we’ve scheduled additional flights across all matches to ensure fans can travel to cheer on their country while flying on the lowest fares.
“Seats are selling fast so fans are urged to log on to the Ryanair.com website and book their match day getaway today.”
These are the flights with extra seats available:
Ireland v Wales, February 5
- February 4 - Cardiff to Dublin – 8.30am, 2.30pm, 9.25pm
- February 5 – Dublin to Cardiff – 8pm
- February 6 – Dublin to Cardiff – 11.25am, 1.50pm
France v Ireland, February 12
- February 11 – Dublin to Paris Beauvais - midday
- February 12 – Dublin to Paris Beauvais – 7.10am
- February 13 – Paris Beauvais – 4pm
Italy v England, February 13
- February 11 – London Stansted to Ciampino – 8.55am
- February 11 – Manchester to Ciampino – 12.45pm
- February 12 – London Stansted to Fiumicino – 4.35pm
- February 13 – London Stansted to Ciampino – 6.35am
- February 14 – Ciampino to London Stansted – 11.15am
- February 14 – Fiumicino to London Stansted – 3.10pm
Scotland v France, February 26
- February 25 – Paris Beauvais to Edinburgh – 10.05am
- February 27 – Edinburgh to Paris Beauvais – 6.40pm
Italy v Scotland, March 12
- March 11 – Edinburgh to Ciampino – 9.20am, 4.55pm
- March 13 – Ciampino to Edinburgh – 11.50am
- March 13 – Fiumicino to Edinburgh – 4.55pm
Ireland v Scotland, March 19
- March 18 – Edinburgh to Dublin – 1.30pm, 10.35pm
- March 18 – Glasgow to Dublin – 10pm, 11pm
- March 19 – Edinburgh to Dublin – 10.30am
- March 19 – Glasgow to Dublin – 7.25am
- March 19 – Dublin to Edinburgh – 10.15pm
- March 19 – Dublin to Glasgow – 10.05pm
- March 20 – Dublin to Edinburgh – 1.40pm, 2.35pm
- March 20 – Dublin to Glasgow – 5.35pm, 10pm
