Gogglebox couple Dave and Shirley Griffiths have shared an update over Gogglebox announcing they’re “all done”.

The couple confirmed filming was finished until the new year with the Channel 4 hit show off air until 2022.

Taking to social media, the couple said goodbye to viewers until The New Year.

Posting on their Twitter account, the pair posted a photo with the caption: "We are all done for this year.

"So happy Christmas everyone and a happy new year see you next time love dave and shirley xxx."

Channel 4 viewers ‘will miss’ Gogglebox couple

Gogglebox viewers were quick to wish the couple a merry Christmas.

One viewer replied: “Have the bestest time! Not gonna lie, going to miss you 2.”

Another added: Thank you both for the much needed laughter,you are a wonderful couple. Merry Christmas and a super 2022 to you both. "

"Awww Dave and Shirley have an amazing Christmas Christmas tree and definitely a great New Year. Love and hugs," added a third.

A fourth viewer added: “Same to you guys. Thanks for all the laughs throughout the year. Such wonderful contributors to the programme. Favourite hour of the week. Have a great Christmas and NY! All the best.”

Gogglebox will return in 2022 and is available on catch-up via All 4.