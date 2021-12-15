Gogglebox couple Dave and Shirley Griffiths have shared an update over Gogglebox announcing they’re “all done”.
The couple confirmed filming was finished until the new year with the Channel 4 hit show off air until 2022.
Taking to social media, the couple said goodbye to viewers until The New Year.
Posting on their Twitter account, the pair posted a photo with the caption: "We are all done for this year.
"So happy Christmas everyone and a happy new year see you next time love dave and shirley xxx."
We are all done for this year, so happy Christmas everyone and a happy new year see you next time love dave and shirley xxx #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/xEnZ6KUhbZ— Dave And Shirley (@DaveAndShirley) December 12, 2021
Channel 4 viewers ‘will miss’ Gogglebox couple
Gogglebox viewers were quick to wish the couple a merry Christmas.
One viewer replied: “Have the bestest time! Not gonna lie, going to miss you 2.”
Another added: Thank you both for the much needed laughter,you are a wonderful couple. Merry Christmas and a super 2022 to you both. "
"Awww Dave and Shirley have an amazing Christmas Christmas tree and definitely a great New Year. Love and hugs," added a third.
A fourth viewer added: “Same to you guys. Thanks for all the laughs throughout the year. Such wonderful contributors to the programme. Favourite hour of the week. Have a great Christmas and NY! All the best.”
Gogglebox will return in 2022 and is available on catch-up via All 4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment