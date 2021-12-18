Supermarkets across the UK are recalling a number of popular food items with customers being warned of possible health risks.

Tesco, Co-op and Iceland are among the supermarkets urging customers not to eat food items bought in-store and return it to the point of sale.

Food allergies, incorrect packaging and choking hazards are among the reasons behind a number of product recalls.

We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Lidl

Lidl is recalling Deluxe Stuffed Dates because salmonella has been found in the product.

Product details:

Pack size: 240g

Batch code: 21301/196

Best before: 21 January 2022

Tesco

Tesco has issued a recall of a small amount of packs of sauce as they contain milk but the packaging fails to mention the ingredient.

The error makes it a health risk to consumers with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Tesco Green Thai Style Sauce

Product details:

Pack size: 180g

Use by: 21 November 2021

Allergens: Milk

Co-op

Co-op is recalling Co-op Salmon En Croute because it contains undeclared prawns (crustaceans) which is not mentioned on the label.

The packagaing error means the product is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to prawns or crustaceans.

Co-op Salmon En Croute

Product details:

Pack size: 400g

Batch code: WO140950

Use by: 11 November 2021

Allergens: Crustaceans

Iceland

Iceland is recalling Iceland Ready to Eat Tikka Chicken Breast Slices because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Iceland Ready to Eat Tikka Chicken Breast Slices

Product details:

Pack size: 115g

Use by: 3 November 2021

Allergens: Milk

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s is recalling by Sainsbury’s Spaghetti Carbonara because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label.

by Sainsbury’s Spaghetti Carbonara

Product details:

Pack size: 400g

Use by: 30 October 2021

Allergens: Mustard

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is recalling M&S Sticky BBQ Wings and Chinese Style Wings because they contain soya which is not mentioned on the label.

M&S Sticky BBQ Wings

Product details:

Use by: 03 November 2021

Allergens: Soya

M&S Chinese Style Wings

Product details:

Use by: 03 November 2021

Allergens: Soya

Marks & Spencer is recalling M&S 20 Cocktail Sausage Rolls due to incorrect date labelling. A small number of packs have been incorrectly labelled with a ‘use by’ date of 10 January 2022.

M&S 20 Cocktail Sausage Rolls

Product details:

Pack size: 296g

Use by: 10 January 2022

Asda

Asda is recalling Asda Extra Special Lamb Moussaka because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label. The error makes it a potental health risk.

Asda Extra Special Lamb Moussaka

Product details:

Pack size: 360 (3 x 120ml)

Best before: February 2023

Waitrose

Waitrose is recalling Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds because some packs contain hazelnuts (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.

Waitrose Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds

Product details:

Pack size: 180g

Best before: November 2022

Allergens: Nuts (hazelnut)

Morrisons

Morrisons has issued an urgent recall over a it’s own brand chocolate-covered ice cream amid health fears.

Amour Classic Vanilla Ice Cream is being recalled over fears it may contain pieces of plastic.

The Food Standards Agency issued the health warning over the dairy product stating “the possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat”.

Morrisons Amour Classic Vanilla Ice Cream

Product details:

Pack size: 360 (3 x 120ml)

Best before: February 2023

Waitrose is recalling Waitrose & Partners Plantlife Pulled Oyster Mushroom Burgers because the product may contain small pieces of blue plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Waitrose & partners Plantlife Pulled Oyster Mushroom Burgers

Pack size: 200g

Batch code: all

Use by: All date codes

Tesco

Tesco is recalling Jack’s 50% Reduced Fat Salad Cream and Tesco 50% Less Fat Salad Cream because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

Product details:

Jack’s 50% Reduced Fat Salad Cream

Pack size: 450ml

Batch code: All Batches

Best before: June 2022

Allergens: Milk

Tesco 50% Less Fat Salad Cream

Pack size: 450ml

Batch code: All Batches

Best before: June 2022

Allergens: Milk

Sainsbury's

SFC Wholesale Ltd is recalling The Original SFC Bargain Box as it contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The Original SFC Bargain Box

Pack size:700g

Best before: All dates up to and including 30th September 2022

Allergens: Milk

Aldi

Aldi is recalling Crestwood 2 Puff Pastry Cheese and Onion Slices because they contain barley (gluten) and mustard which are not mentioned on the label.

Due to an error in packaging some items may be filled with the wrong product making it a possible health risk to consumers.

Crestwood 2 Puff Pastry Cheese and Onion Slices

Pack size: 300g

Use by: 16 August 2021

Allergens: Gluten (barley), Mustard

Lidl

Lidl is recalling My Street Food Patatas Bravas with Aioli Dip because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The incorrect label makes the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

My Street Food Patatas Bravas with Aioli Dip

Pack size: 560g

Best before: All Dates

Allergens: Milk

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s is recalling On the Go Spicy Chicken Pasta because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The product is therefore a possible health risk to consumers with and allergy or intollerance to milk or milk constituents.

The incorrect label means some packs could contain cheese and tomato pasta rather than spicy chicken pasta as specified on the label.

Product details:

Sainsbury's On the Go Spicy Chicken Pasta

Pack size: 275g

Use by: 30 August 2021

Allergens: Milk

Quorn Foods

Quorn Foods, popular for its range vegetarian products, is sold in all major UK supermarkets.

The company is recalling Quorn Vegetarian Turkey and Stuffing Slices because it contains wheat (gluten).

The product is labelled with a gluten free logo which makes it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

Product details:

Quorn Vegetarian Turkey and Stuffing Slices: