Aldi is kicking off the New Year in style with this Hot Wheels Helicopter drone as part of its Specialbuys collection.

Whether you're looking for something to blow away the January blues or you want to hold onto Christmas for a little longer this year, we've got you covered.

This helicopter drone is guaranteed to delight the children as a late Christmas present as well as bring out the big kid in you.

The online exclusive is just one of many exciting products that you can't pick in Aldi's mystery middle aisle.

South Wales Argus: Aldi Hot Wheels Helicopter. Credit: AldiAldi Hot Wheels Helicopter. Credit: Aldi

Buy an Aldi Hot Wheels Shark Bite Helicopter

Fly into 2022 and leave last year behind with this Hot Wheels Shark Bite Helicopter. 

It has a built-in LED searchlight for night recon missions and it can be used both in and outside. 

With a gyro control for easy use, the two-channel remote control chopper also has a handset charge feature.

Take to the skies with a flight time of five to six minutes before needing to recharge for 35 minutes.

South Wales Argus: Helicopter remote control. Credit: AldiHelicopter remote control. Credit: Aldi

It comes with a 12-month warranty and is suitable for ages eight and over.

The Sharkbite helicopter also comes with four spare rotors and an instruction manual to help you prepare for your adventures.

Bring this helicopter drone home for £17.99.

You can check out the rest of the Aldi Specialbuy range here.