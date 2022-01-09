Aldi’s popular K-beauty inspired range is returning with brand new products to give us the best skin in 2022.

Packed full of vitamins, the skincare range promises to give that dewy look all year round. With more products than ever, there’s plenty for you to choose from to keep your skin glowing.

The range, called Lacura, is available to pre-order from January 9 and will be arriving in stores on January 13.

One of the new products is the Papaya Enzyme Face Scrub. This scrub aims to remove impurities and help improve the appearance with its dual exfoliation properties, physical Cellulose and added papaya enzymes. You can pick this up for just £4.99.

Lacura range (Aldi)

For hydration, look no further than Lacura’s new Plum Hyaluronic Acid Serum which is formulated with three antioxidant-rich plum extracts. Its lightweight, fast absorbing gel-water texture helps to rejuvenate complexions, hydrate skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. This is also £4.99.

The £4.99 Banana Souffle Face Cream helps to hydrate and heal dry skin thanks to its Squalane ingredient.

Also new for 2022 is the Deep Cleansing Bubble Mask (£1.49) which is infused with charcoal to help purify and cleanse skin to reveal a radiant complexion in just five minutes.

The H2Overnight Face Sleeping Mask (£4.99) is a lightweight gel mask formulated with Aloe Barbadensis Lead Juice, Rose Centifolia Flower Extract and Sodium Hyaluronate to improve the appearance of tired looking skin overnight. This product is on sale from February 6.

Lacura range (Aldi)

The range also brings back fan favourites, including the popular Watermelon Gel Moisturiser and the Pineapple Face Serum.

Aldi’s Lacura Skincare full range

Banana Souffle Face Cream

Plum Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Deep Cleaning Bubble Mask

H20 Overnight Face Sleeping Mask

Watermelon Gel Moisturiser

Pineapple Face Serum

Avocado Overnight Retinol Sleeping Eye Mask

Dewy Lip Balm

To pre-order your Lacura skincare items, head to the Aldi website.