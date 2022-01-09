The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, January 9.

It comes just days after Aldi unveiled great deals on strollers and nursery furniture under Specialbuys.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week:

Deals on Joe Wicks' healthy eating and fitness books feature in Aldi's Specialbuys. Photo via Aldi.

Aldi's Specialbuys

Essential kitchen accessories, Winter fashion and exercise equipment feature in this week's Aldi Specialbuys.

Step up your egg game with the Ambiano Omelette Maker, just £11.99 in Aldi's Specialbuys.

Without the need to flip your eggs, you'll be able to make omelettes or fried eggs using this kitchen gadget.

Even better, the omelette maker has a on-stick cooking surface for easy cleaning.

Get bundle deals on Joe Wicks' Healthy Eating and Fitness books in Aldi's Specialbuys this week.

Whether you're looking for meal inspiration or need help reaching your New Year fitness goals, the nation's favourite PE teacher are filled with tips, delicious recipes and plans.

You can find the Healthy Eating bundle (£11.98) and the Fitness deal (£17.97) via the Aldi website.

Photo via Aldi.

The Crane Exercise Bike is already selling fast on the Aldi website - sold at £129.99.

Work out in the comfort of your home and put on your favourite music or TV shows with this great exercise bike.

It comes with a padded saddle and ergonomic handlebar, built-in hand pulse sensors, phone holder and bottle holder.

Even better it comes with 3 years warranty guarantee - see more about the bike here.

Planning to work on your culinary skills in 2022? Why not opt for a soup maker? It's a fun way to cook healthy, nourishing food with ease.

This top selling Ambiano Soup Maker is being sold with Aldi's Specialbuys for £34.99.

Create hearty soups from scratch using the soup maker's four consistency functions, allowing you to tailor your soup making to your preference and ingredients.

You can find the full list of Aldi's Specialbuys from January 9 on the website.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

Lidl has stepped up the Middle Aisle offer this week with offers on cooking equipment and kitchen gadgets.

Let's take a look at some of the best Middle Aisle products on offer from Sunday, January 9.

Photos via Lidl show the espresso maker and air fryer in the middle aisle.

Brighten up your Winter mornings with the Silvercrest Espresso Machine, just £49.99, in candy blue and anthracite colours.

With three years warranty, this is a powerful espresso machine with 15-bar pump pressure for perfect crema and flavour.

It comes with a portafilter system, two filter inserts for 1 or 2 cups, a 2-in-1 high-pressure steam nozzle, hot water dispenser and milk frother, removable water tank, 2-in-1 coffee scoop with tamper and removable drip tray with water level gauge and removable grate.

For £59.99, you can get your hands on the Silvercrest XXL Digital Air Fryer - great for making healthier choices in 2022.

The air fryer fries without needing to add oil or fat using hot air technology.

This type of cooking saves time and power while providing low fat food options for your dishes - whether you're wanting to bake, fry or grill.

This Silvercrest air fryer comes with an extra large frying basket for 1.4kg of chips or a whole chicken.

Help boost your success in New Year health resolutions with the Breville Blend Active Blender.

Make healthy homemade smoothies, shakes, slushies and protein drinks and hit those fitness goals.

Now just £17.99, simply add your ingredients, hit blend, swap the blade attachment for the leak-proof lid and start the day.

You can find the full list on the Lidl website.