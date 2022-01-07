If you're on a health kick or setting New Year weight loss goals, Aldi has just launched a range designed to help you hit those targets.
You can now find the brand-new Balanced Boxes range in Aldi supermarkets and online - giving you healthier, flavoursome dishes from just £1.99.
Available in five different flavours, Aldi's Balanced Boxes feature food perfect for post-workout nourishment and warmth in Winter.
Aldi's new Balanced Boxes offering features Garlic Chicken Tikka Masala and Thai Yellow Chicken Curry Balanced Boxes for £1.99.
Made from juicy and succulent chicken, these boxes are great to couple up with perfectly seasoned rice.
You could turn up the heat with Aldi's Beef and 3 Bean Chilli Balanced Box - costing £2.19 - to keep your healthy eating on track.
Aldi’s Chicken, Prawn and Chorizo Paella Balance Box - just £2.19 - is crafted with fresh and flavourful prawns, mouth-watering chicken and spicy chorizo.
For a meat feast, shoppers can opt for the tasty Meatball Balanced Box accompanied with wholegrain rice and healthy kale.
It comes after Aldi revealed its full Veganuary range - offering tasty meat-free products for breakfast, lunch and dinner from just 55p.
Aldi's special Veganuary offering includes the brand new Naked Katsu Curry, Thai Green Inspired Curry, Onion Bhaji Wrap, Banana Blondies and Chocolate Orange Brownies.
Those looking to try out less dairy in their diet could also try Aldi's new vegan Plant Menu mature cheddar cheese, made using coconut oil, for £1.39.
You can also get the plant based cheese as a Grated Cheddar Pack - the perfect addition to cheese and wine evenings, pizza toppings or even classic cheese on toast.
Aldi's new range is available in stores now at every day affordable prices while you can also browse Aldi's website.
