The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.
Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, January 16.
Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week:
Aldi’s Specialbuys
You can get your hands on an Ambiano Air Fryer Oven at Aldi this week.
The product is available to buy online for just £99.99.
With the Ambiano handling the food, you can let the Infinissima Coffee Machine handle the drinks.
It has been included in this week’s Specialbuys and is available for £39.99 from Aldi.
Our final top pick from the latest Specialbuys is this charcoal faux fur double duvet set.
It can be bought online from Aldi for £36.99.
Lidl’s Middle Aisle
Light up your home thanks to Lidl’s latest middle aisle deals, with the Livarno Home LED Curve Floor Lamp.
It can be snapped up for just £39.99 from Lidl this week.
You can also make housework a lot easier in 2022 with two buys from Lidl this week.
The Vax Dual Power Carpet Cleaner is available for £84.99, while the Beldray Max Steam Pro Iron is yours for just £19.99.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.