Aldi is planning on making a major change to its cheap prices, which will affect all shoppers.
The news comes after the CEO of the budget store Gile Hurley made the decision as prices for a lot of goods rise across the UK.
Hurley has said that the chain will still commit to offering customers the lowest prices throughout the year as fears rise for the cost-of-living crisis after inflation reached a decade high.
Saying that: "As we look ahead, the top priority for most families this year will be managing their household budgets in the face of rising living costs."
Hurley also added that: "Aldi will always offer the lowest prices for groceries, no matter what, and continue to support our British farmers and producers."
As part of the companies growth strategy, they plan on creating around 2,000 extra jobs.
The new job announcements follow from Aldi last year's revealing they would be raising staff pay.
The supermarket will be increasing store assistants' pay to £10.10 an hour from February.
