January often feels like a longer month compared to all the rest and it can be difficult to keep yourself and the kids entertained.

With the weather not being brilliant just yet, you might be wondering what you can do when at home.

Whether it’s a rainy day or you just fancy having a day inside, we think we have the solution for you.

Lidl is launching some exciting items to occupy the kids whether it’s a cosy day or a more active day indoors.

From Thursday January 13, you can get your hands on kids trainers that they can colour in for themselves.

Colour-In Trainers (Lidl/Canva)

The Colour-In Trainers are available in sizes 7-13 and they feature a comfort tongue and ankle padding, giving your little one extra support.

A hook and loop fastener means the width of the trainers can be adjusted to fit your child.

The trainers are available in two different designs, one has a unicorn and rainbows theme while the other has a space theme with rockets and planets on them.

They could be yours for £6.99 each.

You’ll also find Animal-shaped Blankets in Lidl stores from Thursday, perfect for those rainy days spent curled up on the sofa and watching the TV.

Animal Blanket (Lidl/Canva)

You can choose from 3 different designs – a mermaid that has a glittery tail effect, an elephant and a zebra.

The blankets are in the shape of animals or mermaid.

They cost £7.99 each.

Both the trainers and blankets are available while stocks last.