Aldi has recalled one of its products over a “possible health risk”.

The supermarket giant has recalled Moser Roth The Collection Milk, White and Dark Chocolates because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

The recall relates to all 160g packs of the chocolates.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Aldi is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

Offering advice to customers, the FSA added: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.