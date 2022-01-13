UK Supermarkets Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons,Sainsbury’s and Asda have issued an urgent warning to consumers amid salmonella fears.
Bake Away products are among the items being affected, such as their ready-to-roll raw pastry and dough products.
These items are stocked by the UK’s biggest grocers.
Salmonella has been detected in 16 products, including Pizza Express pre-rolled dough, which can cause severe food poisoning.
Symptoms of salmonella
Food poisoning symptoms include fever, diarrhoea and, abdominal cramps.
According to the NHS, symptoms can appear anywhere from a few hours after eating the contaminated food to a few weeks after.
Customers should return the affected products to the store where they will be issued a refund.
No receipt is required to get your money back.
Pizza Express and Galberts products are also affected.
Bake Away, the manufacturer of the items, said notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.
Which products have been recalled?
- Asda Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400g
Use by: 15 January, 2022
- Pizza Express Ready to Roll Dough
Pack size: 400g
Use by: 20 January, 2022
- Pizza Express Pre Rolled Dough
Pack size: 400g
Use by: 17 January, 2022
- Aldi Ready Roll Pizza
Pack size: 400g
Use by: 13 January, 2022
- Tesco Finest Butter Enriched Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 320g
Use by: January 14, 2022
- Tesco Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400g
Use by: 17 January, 2022
- Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: 24 January, 2022
- Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: 25 January, 2022
- Asda Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: 16 January, 2022
- Asda Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: 24 January, 2022
- Galberts Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: 24 January, 2022
- Galberts Ready Roll Short Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: 24 January, 2022
- By Sainsbury’s Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: 17 January, 2022
- Morrisons Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400g
Use by: 17 January, 2022
- Morrisons Puff Pastry Block
Pack size: 500g
Use by: 24 January, 2022
- Morrisons Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: 17 January, 2022
