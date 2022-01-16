Aldi Specialbuys is the place of dreams. The aisles and online pages are filled with the most bizarre and random items, all of which we need and want.
You go in for milk and bread and arrive home with a lawnmower and matching PJs for your dog.
And this week’s goodies are no different! Arriving on the Aldi website today is this gorgeous Rectangular Mirror, a perfect living room piece or bedroom mirror for those all important outfit checks.
READ MORE: Aldi and Lidl middle aisles: What’s available from Thursday January 13?
It is 160cm tall and 100cm wide with a black frame and is designed in an industrial style, with lots of small rectangle mirror panels.
It is easily hangable but is also able to be a freestanding statement piece.
Similar mirrors go for upwards of £150, so you had better move fast to snap up this deal.
This mirror is only available on the Aldi website, so you won’t find it in your local store.
Check out Rectangular Mirror and all of Aldi’s Specialbuys on the website here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.