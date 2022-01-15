Showcase Cinemas are offering free popcorn next week in celebration of National Popcorn Day.
On Wednesday, January 19, Insider members will be able to get their hands on a free portion of the famous cinema snack.
How to claim free popcorn at Showcase cinemas
To claim, guests will simply need to be an Insider member and have a ticket for a film showing on the big day. Anyone who isn’t currently a member can join for free via the Showcase website, so sign up to see the biggest and best releases the big screen has to offer.
Not only do Insider members get a free small portion of popcorn on January 19th, but they also get impressive benefits the rest of the year, including 10% rewards on tickets, snacks and drinks, discounted admission after 7pm Sunday and all-day Monday and Tuesday, plus exclusive access to advance screenings.
Showcase Cinemas celebrate National Popcorn Day
Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow, said: “We want to celebrate National Popcorn Day by treating our loyal members to a free portion of everyone’s favourite cinema snack, and hope the offering will make a trip to Showcase Cinemas on Wednesday that extra bit special.
“We have a great line up of movies from Spider-Man: No Way Home to Scream, and Insider members can have their popcorn on us to enjoy with their film.”
To join Insider for free, visit the Showcase website.
