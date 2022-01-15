Strictly Come Dancing's Brendan Cole has been named the bookie's favourite to win ahead of the first Dancing On Ice live show.

The Dancing On Ice 2022 cast are yet to take to the ice, but bookmakers are already predicting that the former Strictly pro will take away this year's title.

Cole is most famous for being the outspoken professional dancer on the BBC hit show Strictly Come Dancing.

He danced on the first 15 series of the programme before being axed four years ago.

Brendan Cole. Credit: ITV

Since leaving Strictly, the 45-year-old returned home to New Zealand to be a judge on Dancing With The Stars.

He is not the only former Strictly professional to swap the ballroom for the ice rink either with James Jordan winning the competition back in 2019 and Oti Mabuse set to make her judging debut this year.

Bookmaker's OBLG has released its odds for the new Dancing On Ice recruits, tipping Cole as the winner of the series with 3/1 odds and a 25% probability of winning the contest.

Love Island star Liberty Poole becomes favourite to win Dancing On Ice

Liberty Poole. Credit: ITV

Coming in a close second is Love Island star Liberty Poole.

The 22-year-old rose to fame last summer as a contestant on ITV's hit show when she was coupled up Jake Cornish.

OBLG expects the Birmingham-born social media personality to go far in the show, revealing her odds as 5/1 with a 16.67% chance of walking away with the trophy.

Poole is closely followed by Regan Gascoigne who is the son of footballer Paul Gascoigne on 6/1 odds.

Happy Monday's Bez tipped as first celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice

Bez. Credit: ITV

On the other side of the scale, OBLG predicts that Happy Mondays star Bez will be the first to leave the ITV contest.

The star, famed for his maraca-shaking antics, has only a 2.4% chance of winning according to the bookies, with just 40/1 odds.

He is closely followed by Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor on 33/1 and TV presenter Ria Hebden coming in at 25/1.

Full Dancing On Ice 2022 odds

Here are the full Dancing On Ice 2022 odds and each celebrity's probability of winning, according to OBLG.

The 2022 Dancing On Ice cast. Credit: ITV

Brendan Cole - 3/1 - 25%

Liberty Poole - 5/1 - 16.67%

Regan Gascoigne - 6/1 - 14.29%

Kimberly Wyatt - 7/1 - 12.50%

Rachel Stevens - 8/1 - 11.11%

Kye Whyte - 9/1 - 10%

Connor Ball - 9/1 - 10%

Ben Foden - 11/1 - 8.33%

Steph Reid -14/1- 6.67%

Ria Hebden - 25/1 - 3.85%

Sally Dyvenor - 33/1 - 2.94%

Bez - 50/1 - 2.44%

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday, January 16 at 6.30 pm.