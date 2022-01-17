Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has spoken out about a potential return to the ITV soap.

The 45-year-old portrayed Michelle Connor on the cobbles for 13 years after joining the long-running soap in 2006.

Kym quit the soap in 2019 to become the host of Morning Live on BBC.

The former Hear’Say singer has opened up about fears ITV bosses to ‘kill her character off’.

Kym Marsh opens up about possible Coronation Street return

Speaking about a possible return, she said: “Yeah, possibly.

“I love Coronation Street, it’s where I started and it gave me the biggest part of my career.

“I had wonderful times there.

“I made wonderful friends and I loved the character of Michelle, so I have no doubt I’ll go back at some point. As long as they don’t kill me off off-screen.”

Speaking after deciding to leave the show in 2019, she said: “When I was lucky enough to be offered four episodes on Coronation Street I could never in my wildest dreams have thought I’d be here 13 years later.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult decision but it feels like the right time for me to take a break from the show and explore some other roles.

“But this isn’t the last you’ve heard of Michelle Connor, she’ll be back! I can’t wait to see what the writers have in store for the future.”

During her time on the show, her storylines have included Michelle’s romance with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), discovering her son had been swapped at birth and delivering a stillborn child.

She was also shot on her wedding day to Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) by villain Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre).