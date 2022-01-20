Aldi and Lidl will once again have a number of intriguing items for us to take a look at in the middle aisle this week.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys.

That will be no different this week in mid-January, with a number of well-priced products to choose from.

We’ve put together a list of some of the highlights to look out for from Thursday, January 20.

Aldi

You can get your hands on a Ambiano Electric Fondue from Aldi this week, which has currently got a 25% discount to have a price of £14.99.

Ambiano Electric Fondue (Aldi)

With this device you'll be able to make your own cheese or chocolate fondue for the right occasion, and you can get it from the Aldi website here.

If you're looking for a cosy blanket for the cold winter nights still to come for the opening months of 2022, then the Dark Grey 7kg Weighted Blanket might be a good purchase.

On the Aldi website it describes it as "ideal for lounging on the sofa, this super soft cosy blanket will ensure you get the rest and relaxation you deserve."

Dark grey weighted blanket (Aldi)

It can be purchased from the Aldi website for £29.99.

Another item that would be useful to fight off the cold is this Chunky Knit Green Hot Water Bottle for £4.99.

Its classic shape provides heat to targeted areas of the body and it's made from natural rubber.

Lidl

Lidl have a specific baby essentials sale going on in their middle aisle this week, and you can buy a Motorola Video Baby Monitor for £49.99 as part of that.

Motorola Baby Monitor (Lidl)

Additionally, there is a Nania Kid’s Car Seat for £34.99 and a Lupilu Travel Cot for £24.99.

Plus, there is also a toy sale with items like a Playtive Wooden Baby Walker available for £19.99.