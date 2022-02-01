Love is in the air and Valentine's Day is just two weeks away!

Still got a few last-minute bits to get, or not sure what to buy someone? We have found some of the best food, drink and gifts from Aldi for that special night.

Aldi also has some menu ideas for that special someone, your Galentine or a family get-together.

The items are available to buy or pre-order online and standard delivery costs £2.95.

READ MORE:

Here is a selection of Aldi products and groceries on sale for Valentine's Day 2022

Gifts

Red Heart Cast Iron Set - £34.98

Cook up a storm with this cast iron set by Kirkton House.

They can be used on all hobs, including induction hobs, and in the oven up to 250 degrees.

The Set comes with a casserole dish and two mini cast iron pots.

Buy from Aldi here.

XL Paris Blossom Diffuser & Candle - £19.98

This diffuser and candle set has a romantic aroma for Valentine's Day and are the perfect centrepiece to a table on date night.

Buy from Aldi here.

Here are some of the gifts available to buy from Aldi (Aldi)

Valentine's Duck Dog Treats - £1.99

Is your dog your Valentine this year? Show your love to your pooch with these duck treats.

Buy from Aldi here.

Valentine's Love Twin Mugs - £4.99

These chic mugs are perfect for that someone special and will certainly put a smile on the face of your loved one.

In a stylish gold, cream and orange colour, these are understated yet stylish additions to your homeware.

Buy from Aldi here.

Food

Why not serve this heart-shaped garlic bread as an appetiser or with this Specially Selected lasagne for your Valentine's meal?

Aldi also has this Specially Selected Wagu ribeye steak coming soon to stores for around £7.07.

Create a Valentine's Day menu from Aldi (Aldi)

Finish off the perfect meal with this vegan molten middle heart cake for £1.99.

Make your own baked glazed homemade doughnuts, perfect as a pudding or snack on Valentine's Day.

The doughnuts taste amazing served both warm or cold and take just 15 minutes to make.

READ MORE:

Drinks

Haysmith's Raspberry Gin - £14.49

Haysmith's raspberry & redcurrant flavour pink gin has juicy fresh flavours of sweet red berries with a delicate peppery note, finishing with floral juniper undertones.

Best served with tonic, ice and a berry garnish.

Buy from Aldi here.

Specially Selected Cremant De Limoux - £8.49

Delicate bubbles with subtle aromas of raspberry and red berries make this elegant Languedoc classic.

Available to buy singularly, in a case of six for £50.94 and a case of 12 for £101.88.

Celerbate Valentine's Day with these refreshing drinks (Aldi)

La Pergola Rosé - £7.99

Light and refreshing rosé, soft on the palate, with intense fruity aromas. Strawberry, raspberry and white flower notes meet notes of peach, with a pleasant red fruit aftertaste.

Available to buy singularly, in a case of six for £47.94 and a case of 12 for £95.88.

Why not make this Sparkling Rhubarb Lemonade Mocktail which is the perfect Valentine's Day drink for everyone.

View the recipe here.