Holly Willoughby is set to get a new co-host on Dancing On Ice this week as Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate.

The TV star had been waiting for two negative lateral flow tests to end his isolation early on day five.

The chat show host shared a picture of his positive lateral flow test on Monday night and has since been self-isolating at home.

It comes after Phillip missed an entire week of presenting This Morning, leaving co-hosts Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes in charge of the show.

Pictured, Stephen Mulhern (Ian West/PA).

Phillip Schofield misses Dancing on Ice

Stephen Mulhern will stand in for Phillip Schofield for Dancing on Ice this week - but Holly will be on our TV screens as usual.

The change means you won't get to see ITV's power presenters Phillip and Holly together on Dancing on Ice until Sunday, February 13.

A statement from ITV said: “This Sunday’s episode of Dancing On Ice will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern while Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate.”

Phillip had been hoping to return to his regular presenting duties.

"Did two tests to be absolutely sure," he told his Instagram followers.

"Sorry @dancingonice Have an amazing show @stephenmulhern it's so much fun."

The 59-year-old appeared on This Morning earlier in the week, sharing an update on his Covid experience with Rochelle and Alison.

Phillip previously revealed his only Covid symptom was a sore throat.

When asked for a health update, Phillip said: "I haven't even got a sore throat now, I sneezed twice and that's it!"