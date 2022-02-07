Aldi is selling a dupe of Baileys' Red Velvet Cupcake liqueur for half the price - and it tastes just like cake.
The supermarket giant is well known for taking inspiration from popular products - from developing a rival to Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser and creating M&S nemesis Cuthbert the Caterpillar.
Aldi is now stocking Ballycastle Red Velvet Cream Liqueur - a luxurious blend of alcohol, double cream and red velvet cake costing just £7.25.
Perfect for sweet-toothed Baileys fans or Valentine's treats, the highly-anticipated product is already being swept off the shelves.
Ballycastle Red Velvet Cream Liqueur vs Baileys
Shoppers can save nearly £15 when buying Ballycastle's Ballycastle Red Velvet Cream liqueur over Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake liqueur.
Ballycastle Red Velvet Cream Liqueur costs £7.25 per 70cl bottle while Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake costs £21.99 per 70cl bottle.
The latest addition to Aldi’s much loved Ballycastle range can be enjoyed neat over ice or you can mix it up with the supermarket's own delicious choco-inspired cocktail.
You can buy Ballycastle's Red Velvet Cupcake liqueur via the Aldi website here.
I Choco-love You cocktail
Ingredients:
- 70ml Ballycastle Red Velvet Cream Liqueur
- 30ml Cassario Black Spiced Rum
- 400ml water
- 60g sugar
- 60g The Pantry Cocoa Powder
Method:
In a small saucepan, boil 200ml of water then remove from heat and add The Pantry Cocoa Powder and sugar
Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 200ml cup of water
Once cooled, add the cream liqueur and rum to the mixture and leave to infuse
After both spirits have successfully infused, strain the liquid through a coffee filter to remove any fine particles and pour into a glass of your choice once you are happy with the flavour.
