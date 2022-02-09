Aldi’s Hotel Collection Eau de Toilettes have well established themselves as a staple in mock designer perfumes.
The incredible collection exhibits designer inspired scents at just a fraction of the price.
Aldi has recently announced the return of the scents, just in time to treat yourself or a loved one to a new fragrance for Valentine's.
The popular fragrances include the floral Hotel Collection Peony Blush, woody Bergamot Oud and rich Myrrh & Sweet Tonka Eau de Toilettes.
They are available now and priced at just £6.99 for 100ml.
The cruelty-free perfumes have earned a huge fan base after launching last year, and now have a five star customer rating!
The range has also made waves on social media site TikTok, with searches for #AldiPerfume hitting 118.6K and the products receiving glowing reviews.
You won’t have long to grab yourself these fragrances as once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Head to your Aldi stores to pick up a bottle now, or head to the Aldi website to see what products are in stock.
