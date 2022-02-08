The Six Nations is an opportunity not just for die-hard fans of the game but for anyone who wants to support their country, even if those not a rugby regular.

With that in mind and so everyone can look like an expert in front of their mates, we’ve put together this handy guide to competition rules.

So, if you want to know how the Six Nations actually works, what points will be handed out or what trophies will be handed out, read on.

How the Six Nations works

During the Six Nations Championship, each team plays the others once. Picture: PA

The Six Nations Championship comes around once a year seeing international sides of France, England, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales each going head-to-head.

Every team will play each of the other teams once throughout the competition adding up to a total of 15 matches.

Home advantage alternates each season so, for example, if England played Scotland at home last year, they will be away this year.

The Championship generally commences in February, coming to a conclusion at the end of March.

READ MORE: Six Nations referees 2022 - meet the refs assigned to every game

Six Nations match points and bonus points

Teams are awarded bonus points for scoring four or more tries in a game. Picture: PA

The winning team will be awarded four points. Any winning team scoring four tries or more in any game, an additional bonus point will be awarded.

The losing side gets no points but can achieve bonus match points. If a team scores four tries or more or loses by a margin of seven points or fewer they will be awarded one point. If the losing side scores four tries or more and loses by a margin of seven points or fewer, they will be awarded two points.

Unions that draw a Match shall each be awarded two Match Points and any of them that scores four tries or more in the process shall be awarded a further one Match Point.

For a draw, two match points will be awarded to each side, however if either team scores four tries or more during the game, they will achieve a further one bonus point.

More points are up for grabs for any team winning all five of its games. Known as a “Grand Slam” the team will be awarded a further three bonus points.

Six Nations: The Table

In the event of a draw, points scored and conceeded and number of tries comes into play. Picture: PA

Quite obviously the team with the most points will be top of the table with other teams appearing in descending order according to their total points.

At the end of the Championship, if two or more teams finish with the same number of points, they will be placed according to the total points scored and the total points conceded in all games.

If after that two or more teams still hold the same position, they will be placed according to the number of tries (including penalty tries) scored by each team across all five games.

If after that there are still teams holding the same position, they will be placed equally.

Six Nations Trophies

Guinness Six Nations Championship Trophy. Picture: PA