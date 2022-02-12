Today sees the first and second games of Round 2 in this year’s Six Nations Championship kicking off.

First up, Wales and Scotland go head-to-head. Wales come into the game following a 29-7 defeat in Ireland while Scotland should be more upbeat after winning against old rivals England 20-17 last week.

The game takes place at Principality Stadium, Cardiff from 2.15pm with coverage coming from the BBC.

Their all-star panel offering opinions on the action reads like a who’s who of British International rugby.

Fronting BBC Sport’s TV coverage is Gabby Logan, today being joined in the studio by Martin Johnson, Jonathan Davies and John Barclay.

Co-commentators come in the form of Eddie Butler, Andy Nicol and Sam Warburton.

Presenting coverage for BBC Radio 5 Live are Sonja McLaughlan and Mark Chapman, joined by Chris Jones and Sara Orchard.