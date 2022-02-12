Watch Scotland’s deliberate knock-on that could swing the Six Nations Round 2 game in Wales’ favour.
Scotland fly-half Finn Russell was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock on in a controversial moment that might swing the Six Nations clash in Wales’ favour.
Wales were camped on Scotland’s line when Russell attempted to intercept a pass out wide.
But facing contact, the number 10 couldn’t grasp the ball, instead knocking it forward, leading to a review from the TMO.
A deliberate knock-on helped Scotland beat England last weekend, but is another about to cost them dearly in Cardiff?— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 12, 2022
Finn Russell is in the sin bin with the score locked at 17-17.
Following the review, referee Nic Berry sent Russell to the bin leaving Scotland one man down at a crucial time.
The penalty led to the drop goal which has left Wales in the lead in the dying minutes of the game.
