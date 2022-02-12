Watch Scotland’s deliberate knock-on that could swing the Six Nations Round 2 game in Wales’ favour.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock on in a controversial moment that might swing the Six Nations clash in Wales’ favour.

Wales were camped on Scotland’s line when Russell attempted to intercept a pass out wide.

But facing contact, the number 10 couldn’t grasp the ball, instead knocking it forward, leading to a review from the TMO.

Following the review, referee Nic Berry sent Russell to the bin leaving Scotland one man down at a crucial time.

The penalty led to the drop goal which has left Wales in the lead in the dying minutes of the game.