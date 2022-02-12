Wales’ victory over Scotland has thrown the Six Nations wide open.

The result – a 20-17 win for the Welsh – means only Ireland and France are unbeaten, as the second round of fixtures continues.

Those two will go head-to-head at the Stade de France this evening kicking off at 4.45pm.

Whoever wins that match will be in pole position going into round three being the only team to have not lost a game.

Unless of course it is a draw.

READ MORE

Wales v Scotland score

Scotland suffered an 11th successive defeat against Wales in Cardiff – a sequence that stretches back 20 years – as they failed to build on last weekend’s stirring Calcutta Cup win over England.

Recovering from a 29-7 loss to Ireland, Wales captain Dan Biggar, on his 100th Test match appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, inspired the victory.

Just look at what it means to Dan Biggar! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #WALvSCO #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/tUNwE9sWZT — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 12, 2022

Biggar, who battled on after taking a blow to his knee, kicked four penalties and a 70th-minute drop-goal after his opposite number Finn Russell was yellow-carded by referee Nic Berry for a deliberate knock-on.

Prop Tomas Francis scored a first-half try for Wales, while Scotland wing Darcy Graham touched down and Russell slotted four penalties, but with Russell off between the 68th and 78th minutes, they lost their talisman figure.

READ MORE

Scotland remain in the title hunt ahead of hosting France in two weeks – when Wales tackle England at Twickenham – yet there will be a huge sense of frustration that Gregor Townsend’s team could not get the job done.