The second Round 2 game of this year’s Six Nations Championship sees France and Ireland go head-to-head.
Following Wales' earlier win against Scotland, it means only Ireland and France are unbeaten in the competition so far.
Those two will go head-to-head at the Stade de France this evening kicking off at 4.45pm.
Whoever wins that match will be in pole position going into round three being the only team to have not lost a game.
Unless of course it is a draw.
France v Ireland in 50 seconds. pic.twitter.com/iVdarTQ9nc— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) February 12, 2022
Round 2 Six Nations: France team line-up
15. Melvyn Jaminet, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gaël Fickou, 12. Yoram Moefana, 11. Gabin Villière, 10. Romain Ntamack. 9. Antoine Dupont, 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. François Cros, 7. Anthony Jelonch, 8. Grégory Alldritt.
Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Thibaud Flament, 21. François Cros, 22. Maxime Lucu, 23. Thomas Ramos.
Round 2 Six Nations: Ireland team line-up
Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. Mack Hansen, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Jamison Gibson Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. James Ryan, 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan
Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Iain Henderson, 20. Peter O’Mahony, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Jack Carty, 23. Robbie Henshaw.
The France v Ireland Six Nations game taking place at the Stade de France, Paris, kicks off at 4.45pm. Watch live on ITV.
