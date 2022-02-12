Today sees the first and second games of Round 2 in this year’s Six Nations Championship kicking off.
Following the Wales v Scotland game earlier, France go head-to-head against Ireland.
Both teams go into the match unbeaten after winning their Round 1 games at home last week.
The game takes place at the Stade de France, Paris from 4.45pm with coverage coming from ITV.
READ MORE
- France v Ireland Six Nations: team line-ups for today's game
- Six Nations bonus points and other competition rules
Eye spy with my little eye, someone with over 500 #GuinnessSixNations points... #FRAvIRE pic.twitter.com/tdPEVp3ez0— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 12, 2022
Their all-star panel offering opinions on the action contains some of the biggest names in Irish and Welsh rugby.
Fronting ITV Sport’s TV coverage is Jill Douglas, today being joined in the studio by Brian O'Driscoll, Rory Best and Gareth Thomas.
READ MORE
- France v Ireland Six Nations: Who will referee the game
- Wales v Scotland final score and what it means for Six Nations table
Presenting coverage for BBC Radio 5 Live are Chris Jones, Johnnie Beattie and Tommy Bowe.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.