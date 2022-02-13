The Home Nations Championship first began in 1883 and since then has been a testing ground for a raft of world-class rugby stars.
It began with the four nations of the United Kingdom, adding France in 1910 followed by Italy, much more recently in 2000.
Here, we’ll look at the statistics showcasing the top talents to have graced the tournament.
Most six nations appearances
Sergio Parisse 69
Brian O'Driscoll 65
Rory Best 64
Alun Wyn Jones 63
Ronan O'Gara 63
Highest points scorer in Six Nations
Ronan O'Gara 557
Jonny Wilkinson 546
Johnny Sexton 505
Owen Farrell 500
Stephen Jones 467
Highest try scorers in Six Nations
Brian O'Driscoll 26
Ian Smith 24
Shane Williams 22
George North 22
Gareth Edwards 18
Most Six Nations conversions
Jonny Wilkinson 89
Owen Farrell 82
Johnny Sexton 82
Ronan O'Gara 81
Stephen Jones 69
Most Six Nations penalties scored
Ronan O'Gara 109
Jonny Wilkinson 105
Owen Farrell 101
Stephen Jones 100
Chris Paterson 99
Most successful Six Nations drop goals scorers
Jonny Wilkinson 11
Rob Andrew 9
Dan Parks 9
Jean-Patrick Lescarboura 9
John Rutherford 8
