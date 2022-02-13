Liberty Poole may have taken a tumble on tonight’s Dancing on Ice but all fans can talk about is Stephen Mulhern.

Last week the Rolling In It presenter covered for Phillip Schofield after he tested positive for Covid and had to self-isolate.

Taking on the role, Stephen was reunited with his former children’s television sidekick Holly Willoughby.

Following the show, Holly said she had loved sharing the screen with him again after 16 years.

READ MORE

Dancing On Ice fans missing Stephen Mulhern

And fans have reacted on Twitter, expressing just how bereft they feel this week with no Stephen.

Daniel Francis asked: "Anyone else seriously miss @StephenMulhern? @dancingonice seemed SOOOOO much fresher with him, last week."

While Matt Wilkinson simply said: "I don't trust anyone who doesn't love @StephenMulhern #DancingOnIce"

Eddie Roberts asked directly: "@StephenMulhern please come back and save the show #dancingonice"

Liberty Poole falls during Dancing On Ice routine

Dancing on Ice contestants Liberty Poole and Joe Johnson. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV

Despite suffering a fall former Love Island contestant Liberty Poole still managed to earn her highest score of the series.

The reality TV personality took to the rink with her partner Joe Johnson for a routine to Right Round by Flo Rida inspired by her love of rollercoasters.

As they came to the end of their performance, Poole was lifted by her partner but lost her footing during the landing, dragging Johnson to the ice.

However, the pair quickly regained their feet and finished their routine just as the music ended.

The reality TV star scored 28 points out of 40 – her highest score of the series.

The judging panel offered her words of encouragement with Ashley Banjo saying: “You guys came out with so much speed and energy…and do you know what was more impressive? You guys fell over but you still managed to end on the beat.”

:: Dancing On Ice continues on ITV at 6pm on Sundays. If you miss it, you can also catch up on ITV hub.