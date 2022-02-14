Esteemed documentary maker Louis Theroux has spoken out about his lockdown “drinking problem” during the coronavirus pandemic.

As he returned to the BBC with a brand new three-part documentary series on Sunday Theroux opened up about the difficulties of lockdown life, particularly for parents.

During a recent interview, the 51-year-old recalled lockdown and a “possible” alcohol problem.

He said: “It’s a candid and almost revealing to the point of being slightly self-flagellating look at a family man in his 50s, being me, possibly on the edge of having a drinking problem…

“Going through the pandemic and going slowly insane as we all were.

“Specifically, it was the feeling of having a young child at home – and I think anyone who is listening to this or watching this who had young children at home, who weren’t in school during the lockdown, while also attempting to do a job from home, will recognise this.

“You’ve got a deadline or you’ve got someone who is expecting something from you or an important call.”

He added: “And then you have a small child who is too young to really be independent or to be able to take care of home schooling on his own, and they are kicking off…

“It’s a very weird and upsetting feeling, because it feels like it’s a combination of sort of sadness and rage.”

Theroux returned with a new series titled Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America the far-right.

Another chapter in the series will explore the porn industry as it grapples with its own Me Too movement and the rise of platforms like OnlyFans.

The third part will centre on the world of rap and hip-hop in the southern states of America as Theroux admitted he is a big fan of the genre.

Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America continues on BBC Two on Sunday February 20.