The Hanging Egg Chair is one of Aldi Specialbuy’s most sought after products, usually selling out in minutes after going on sale.
Last weekend a batch was put online and sold out in no time at all, with long queues to enter the Aldi website.
But don’t fret, if you missed out on getting one of the illusive chairs, you will have another chance. And soon!
For the first time ever, the Hanging Egg Chair will be hitting Aldi stores as well as the website!
From Thursday, March 8 you can head to your local Aldi or online to pick up the coveted seat.
It will be available from 8am, so be sure you’re ready to grab one because they won’t last long!
The iconic design is ideal for giving gardens an on-trend upgrade. It is available in a stylish rattan design and comes complete with comfortable cushions.
If you’re wanting to add another touch of luxury to your garden from Aldi’s range of products, you can pick up the Kamado BBQ and the Wooden Mini Greenhouse to have the most stylish garden of all your neighbours.
