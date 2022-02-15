Love Island star Chris Hughes has revealed he is recovering from a motorway car crash.
The reality tv star reached the final of the dating show and also appears as a horse racing pundit on ITV.
Chris explained how he was dealing with “sore" injuries as a result of the smash to his 2.1 million followers.
Speaking on his Instagram story, the 28-year-old said: “Had a crash on the motorway last night and my cars in a sorry state, necks sore but home to this.”
He added: “Not fun but two amazing people stopped to help and they were the best. One was in the RAF and the other just came from work, so thanks both.
“I was actually useless in the situation and a little meh, so didn’t know what to do.”
Although Chris no appears to be on the mend after he posted clips of a romantic night with his partner, Annabel Dimmock, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
