Aldi’s hugely popular outdoor log burner is back in stock, but you’ll need to act quick if you want to get your hands on it.
The log burner sold out last month, but is now back in stock at Aldi and is priced at just £69.99.
The log burner comes in a stylish, modern black and copper effect with space to store logs underneath.
It is no surprise this is a sell-out item at Aldi and has a 4.5 rating with 1,089 reviews.
One reviewer said: “Excellent quality well-made and great price. Very pleased and outstanding value and highly recommend this burner.”
While another added: “Easy to put together and fairly light to move around the garden, without logs underneath.
“Can't wait to light it, still not the weather to sit outside. Looks really good.”
Enjoy the warmth of a real log burner from the comfort of your own garden with the burner.
The log burner is available to be delivered for £3.95 and is easy to assemble, according to the website.
The log burner measures just under a metre wide and comes with a three-year warranty.
Why not keep warm in the winter with the Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner, available to buy now from the Aldi website.
